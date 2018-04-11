Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) by 447.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.65% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HY. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 63,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 34.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HY. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,181.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.30 million. analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $59,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

