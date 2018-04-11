Comparing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Its Peers

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare I.D. Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for I.D. Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 I.D. Systems Competitors 50 245 441 24 2.58

I.D. Systems currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.37%. Given I.D. Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -9.45% -16.76% -7.73% I.D. Systems Competitors -25.49% -19.47% -4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I.D. Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $40.95 million -$3.87 million N/A I.D. Systems Competitors $292.19 million $32.31 million -2.77

I.D. Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

