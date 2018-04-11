I0Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00 (CRYPTO:I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. I0Coin has a total market capitalization of $559,350.00 and $37.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I0Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One I0Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00790017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015015 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00174229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

I0Coin Profile

I0Coin’s total supply is 20,990,158 coins. The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. I0Coin’s official website is izerocoin.org.

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I0Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

