Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Iberiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Iberiabank stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4,205.16, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Iberiabank has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $290.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.17 million. Iberiabank had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Iberiabank will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iberiabank in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price objective on Iberiabank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Iberiabank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Iberia Capital downgraded Iberiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberiabank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/iberiabank-corp-ibkc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated-updated.html.

About Iberiabank

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberiabank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberiabank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.