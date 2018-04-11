IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in IBM during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138,700.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

