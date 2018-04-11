Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. IBM makes up 2.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IBM by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,818 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IBM by 151.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in IBM by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IBM by 9,678.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after acquiring an additional 807,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $138,700.25, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IBM to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

