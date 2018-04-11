UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Holdings Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,402,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,462,000 after acquiring an additional 565,536 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,153,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,355,000 after acquiring an additional 68,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $226.79 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $216,717.80, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ibm-retirement-fund-raises-holdings-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-updated-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.