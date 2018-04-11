ICF (ICFI) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ICF earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.1903382682417 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ICF stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. ICF has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1,182.42, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. ICF had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.52 million. analysts predict that ICF will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. BidaskClub lowered ICF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price objective on ICF from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Wasson sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $811,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,215. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About ICF

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

