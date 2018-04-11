Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 1,057,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,436. The stock has a market cap of $607.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 4.91. Ichor has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 7.83%. analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $122,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $122,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 35,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $908,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $639,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ichor by 285.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 128,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

