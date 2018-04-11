ICICI Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (IBN)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,906% compared to the average daily volume of 301 call options.

IBN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $27,389.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

