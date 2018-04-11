ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 4.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 790.4% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 130,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,416,000 after buying an additional 161,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock remained flat at $$50.48 during trading on Wednesday. 38,602,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522,574. The stock has a market cap of $55,622.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,199 shares of company stock worth $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

