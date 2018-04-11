ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Sells 86,495 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,495 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for about 1.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,223,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 1,038,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,729.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

In related news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 24,761 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $375,624.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Roth sold 44,028 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $667,464.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 744,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Sells 86,495 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/icm-asset-management-inc-wa-sells-86495-shares-of-two-harbors-investment-corp-two-updated-updated-updated.html.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.