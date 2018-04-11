ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Purchases New Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,445 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Dicks Sporting Goods makes up about 2.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 812.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,469,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 466,700 shares during the last quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $46,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 58.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,065 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,669,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,126. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,671.03, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

