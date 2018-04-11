ICO OpenLedger Achieves Market Cap of $831,579.00 (CRYPTO:ICOO)

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICO OpenLedger has a total market cap of $831,579.00 and $132.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICO OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00025899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00848476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015148 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014488 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172333 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io. ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX.

ICO OpenLedger Token Trading

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

