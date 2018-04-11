ICOBID Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, ICOBID has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ICOBID has a total market capitalization of $105,107.00 and $78.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044061 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001764 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,157.20 or 3.35653000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00270067 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net.

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.