ICON plc (ICLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ICON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. ICON reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. ICON had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ICON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ICON in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ICON in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 476,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,700. ICON has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6,181.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

ICON Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

