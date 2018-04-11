Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the brand management company an impact score of 45.8269094793168 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ ICON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.84, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The brand management company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 217.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that Iconix Brand Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iconix Brand Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

