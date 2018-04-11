Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Share Price

Media headlines about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8263440610588 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IEX opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,656.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. IDEX has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

