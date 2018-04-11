IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7461760047983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $141.09. 175,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,656.77, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

