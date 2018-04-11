IFG Advisory LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.80. 6,304,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,986. The stock has a market cap of $149,916.50, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

