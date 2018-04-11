Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitcoin Indonesia, AEX and Bittrex. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00854660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014420 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061076 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ico. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, HitBTC, AEX, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

