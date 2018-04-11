IHS Markit (INFO) Announces Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IHS Markit updated its FY18 guidance to $2.23-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,203.62, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,962 shares of company stock worth $16,081,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IHS Markit (INFO) Announces Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ihs-markit-info-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.