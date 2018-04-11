iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

News headlines about iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iKang Healthcare Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2117946678603 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iKang Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.04. 719,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,240. iKang Healthcare Group has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,396.48, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $206.39 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KANG. TheStreet upgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised iKang Healthcare Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services.

