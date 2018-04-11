Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Illinois Tool Works to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $14.31 billion $1.69 billion 23.52 Illinois Tool Works Competitors $3.66 billion $278.08 million 52.15

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 11.79% 48.42% 14.17% Illinois Tool Works Competitors 1.78% 22.00% 6.01%

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Illinois Tool Works pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 52.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Illinois Tool Works and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 0 9 7 1 2.53 Illinois Tool Works Competitors 29 242 305 7 2.50

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus price target of $176.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. As a group, “General industrial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illinois Tool Works’ peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions. The Welding segment produces welding equipment, consumables and accessories for industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment supplies engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment produces beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

