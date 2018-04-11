Charles Dadswell Sells 116 Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.91, for a total value of $26,785.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,416.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $32,939.65.

On Monday, February 5th, Charles Dadswell sold 1,610 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.45, for a total value of $356,534.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.67. 563,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,853. The stock has a market cap of $33,836.46, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Illumina has a 12 month low of $167.98 and a 12 month high of $256.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.04 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 71.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 target price on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.08.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

