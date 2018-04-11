HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for IMI (IMI)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) target price on the stock.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($15.90) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,310 ($18.52) to GBX 1,340 ($18.94) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,315 ($18.59) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($20.64) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316.92 ($18.61).

LON IMI traded down GBX 13 ($0.18) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,029 ($14.54). The stock had a trading volume of 899,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,093 ($15.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,453 ($20.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 25.20 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.20.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

