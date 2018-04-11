Immersion Co. (IMMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to report sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Immersion reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Immersion had a negative net margin of 129.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.48%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Immersion news, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $45,094.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $52,643.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,759.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,179 shares of company stock valued at $251,918 in the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Immersion by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Immersion by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Immersion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 82,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Immersion by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.55, a PE ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

