Immunomedics (IMMU) vs. Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Head to Head Comparison

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunomedics and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $3.09 million 848.70 -$153.20 million ($0.81) -19.53 Nymox Pharmaceutical $220,000.00 1,099.99 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Nymox Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunomedics.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -7,187.83% N/A -76.04% Nymox Pharmaceutical -5,901.09% N/A -927.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Immunomedics and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunomedics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immunomedics beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody; and a collaboration agreement with University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to expand IMMU-132 into prostate cancer. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

