Impact Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,170.00 (CRYPTO:IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Impact has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impact has a total market cap of $167,170.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080504 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Impact Profile

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,656,470 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. The official website for Impact is impact-coin.com.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

