Imperial Brands (IMB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Imperial Brands (LON: IMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/4/2018 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,800 ($39.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Imperial Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($40.28) price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 2,800 ($39.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,765 ($53.22) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Imperial Brands was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,760 ($39.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 3,610 ($51.02).

2/16/2018 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 3,610 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Imperial Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($40.28) price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Imperial Brands was given a new GBX 3,200 ($45.23) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMB traded down GBX 36 ($0.51) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,488.50 ($35.17). 2,136,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In related news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

