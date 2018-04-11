Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,765 ($53.22) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMB. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($50.88) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs reissued a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($53.29) price target (up from GBX 3,770 ($53.29)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($52.16).

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.51) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,488.50 ($35.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,136,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In other news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total value of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

