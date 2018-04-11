Contrasting British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 British American Tobacco 0 1 8 0 2.89

British American Tobacco has a consensus target price of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given British American Tobacco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe British American Tobacco is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British American Tobacco has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.88 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.43 British American Tobacco $26.15 billion 4.89 $48.37 billion $3.68 16.31

British American Tobacco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Imperial Brands. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than British American Tobacco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. British American Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. British American Tobacco pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Imperial Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Asia-Pacific segment includes its operations in various countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Americas segment includes its operations in various countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. The Western Europe segment includes its operations in various countries, including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Italy, Poland and Croatia/Balkans. The EEMEA segment includes its operations in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

