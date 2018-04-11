Incyte (INCY) PT Set at $65.00 by Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a $65.00 price objective by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

INCY stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13,559.35, a PE ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $167,013.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

