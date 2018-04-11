indaHash (IDH) Market Cap Hits $17.83 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, indaHash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $59,636.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00858092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014377 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172085 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IndaHash is an influencer marketing platform that aims to connect brands, influencers, and the audience. The Indahash will allow discovering, create, perform and analyze advertising campaigns. Moreover, the platform will be powered by the IndaHash token (IDH), an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange between brands and influencers. “

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indaHash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.