Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) Given a $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) received a $8.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Independence Contract and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Contract from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Independence Contract and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.77. Independence Contract has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Independence Contract had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Independence Contract will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Contract by 61.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 177,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independence Contract by 84.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 216,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Contract by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Independence Contract by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

