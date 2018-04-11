Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.07 Million Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter worth about $149,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 748.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $501.21, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback 500% of shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

