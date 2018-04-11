Independent Bank Gr (IBTX) Director Sells $201,162.50 in Stock

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $201,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,468.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IBTX opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Gr has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,984.20, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Gr had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $88.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Gr by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Gr during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Gr Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

