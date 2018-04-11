Independent Investors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,495,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,212,227,000 after acquiring an additional 636,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.83 to $42.80 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Howard Weil upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 2,216,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,533,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193,684.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Independent Investors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/independent-investors-inc-trims-stake-in-verizon-communications-vz-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.