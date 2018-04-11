Independent Money System Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $127,222.00 and $188.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00044054 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001772 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.30 or 3.36381000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00228979 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

