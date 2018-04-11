Independent Money System Price Tops $0.0240 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Independent Money System has a market cap of $128,656.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Independent Money System has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00044462 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,596.40 or 3.25638000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00233875 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

