VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 15.83 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.89 ($0.39).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independent Oil & Gas’ (IOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/independent-oil-gas-iog-receives-buy-rating-from-vsa-capital-updated.html.

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company owns 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the Northern North Sea; and the Vulcan South, Vulcan North West, and Vulcan East fields in the southern North Sea.

