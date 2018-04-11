Indicoin Trading 25.9% Higher This Week (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indicoin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4,361.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005874 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.