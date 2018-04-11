Indicoin (INDI) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Indicoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Indicoin token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005767 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Indicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Indicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.