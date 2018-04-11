Inditex (ITX) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Cfra

Inditex (BME:ITX) has been assigned a €30.00 ($37.04) price target by stock analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie set a €37.00 ($45.68) price target on Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Inditex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inditex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($40.19).

ITX stock traded up €0.31 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.76 ($31.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a 12 month low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

