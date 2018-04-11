Indorse Token Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, COSS, YoBit and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $118,513.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00786822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00172742 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,508,192 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, Liqui, DDEX, Qryptos, RightBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is not possible to buy Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

