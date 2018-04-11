InflationCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $38.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.04370660 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001245 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015824 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008068 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005905 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,753,016,823 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

