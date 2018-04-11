InflationCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 150.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $100.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.04454720 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001316 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016205 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007979 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006213 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,780,375,479 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

