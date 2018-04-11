Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Liberum Capital

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 855 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($12.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.60) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 740 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($11.02) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.66) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 809.57 ($11.44).

INF opened at GBX 731.20 ($10.33) on Wednesday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 773 ($10.93).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

