Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. 11,695,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,682,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $193,684.06, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

