Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rowe restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,093.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 12.99%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ingevity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

